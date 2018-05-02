Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Feb 19th, 2020

    Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday paid tribute to Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

    This year’s Shivaji Jayanti marks the 390th birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior. Interacting with reporters on the occasion, the Governor said,” I want to request to all the people of the country, that we all should draw inspiration from the lives of such great human beings.”

    Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi also paid to tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the great ruler and said,” Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion, and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions.”

