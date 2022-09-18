Maharashtra Governor Koshyari launches Pradhan Mantri TB Free India Campaign

Advertisement

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri T.B. Free India Campaign at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Saturday (17 Sept)

The Governor felicitated 100 ‘Nikshay Mitras’ persons and organizations who have adopted TB patients for sponsoring nutrition.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, tuberculosis is entirely curable with proper medication and diet. He said he has not only recovered fully from tuberculosis he had contracted 35 years ago, but is actively rendering service at the age of 80. The Governor called upon the State authorities to strive to make Maharashtra TB free to make the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat campaign a success. Nutritious diet kits were distributed to the kin of TB patients.

Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Dr Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar, Commissioner National Health Mission Dr Ramaswamy N., Joint director Ramji Adkekar, TB officers from Mumbai and districts were present.

