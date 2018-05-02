Maharashtra Governor inaugurates Panjab Varsity Webinar on New Education Policy

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated a Webinar on New National Education Policy organized by the Panjab University on Thursday (24th Sept).

Describing the New Education Policy as ‘holistic’, Governor Koshyari asserted that ‘the National Education Policy has restored the thrust on Indian Ethos of Sanskar, Sanskriti and Sanskrit language, something that was distinctly missing in the previous system’.

Addressing the webinar from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, the Governor said the new national education policy has given due importance to Mata (mother), Matrubhasha (mother tongue) and Matrubhumi (motherland).

The Governor remarked that opening of the education sector to foreign universities, emphasis on inter disciplinary and multidisciplinary learning, student-centric education and encouragement to incubation, innovation and critical thinking are some of the hallmarks of the new national education policy.

The Governor said, while the objective of achieving the Gross Enrollment Ratio of 50 per cent is desirable, it is all the more necessary that the education remains ‘man making’ and ‘not merely a means for securing employment’.

Vice Chancellor of Panjab University Raj Kumar welcomed the Governor. Director of the University Institute of Applied Management of Panjab University Upasana Joshi Sethi explained the purpose of the webinar.