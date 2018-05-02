Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 25th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maharashtra Governor greets people on Eid-Ul-Fitr

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has greeted the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). In his message, the Governor has said:

    “Eid Mubarak to all citizens of Maharashtra, especially to Muslim brothers and sisters. The holy month of Ramzan attaches utmost importance of fasting, prayers and charity.

    The challenge posed by the Corona Virus Disease has underscored the importance of charity. I appeal to the people to celebrate Eid staying at home and observing all government guidelines.

    May Eid-Ul-Fitr bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all.”

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Nagpur Crime News
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Maharashtra News
    महावितरण विश्रामगृहाचे नामकरण
    महावितरण विश्रामगृहाचे नामकरण
    कोरोनाच संक्रमण रोखण्यासाठी गंधे कुटुंबियाचं पुढाकार, मेडिकलला दिले ५०,००० रूपयाचे कोविड मास्क
    कोरोनाच संक्रमण रोखण्यासाठी गंधे कुटुंबियाचं पुढाकार, मेडिकलला दिले ५०,००० रूपयाचे कोविड मास्क
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया में कोरोना ढ़ा रहा सितम: आंकड़ा 44 पार
    गोंदिया में कोरोना ढ़ा रहा सितम: आंकड़ा 44 पार
    नांदेड में आश्रम से मिला साधु का शव, आरोपी के साथी का भी शव बरामद
    नांदेड में आश्रम से मिला साधु का शव, आरोपी के साथी का भी शव बरामद
    Trending News
    Narendra Nagar doc, appointed at MLA hostel tests positive
    Narendra Nagar doc, appointed at MLA hostel tests positive
    Corona cases surge at 423 in Nagpur, over 300 treated!
    Corona cases surge at 423 in Nagpur, over 300 treated!
    Featured News
    Lockdown may not end on May 31: Uddhav
    Lockdown may not end on May 31: Uddhav
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Trending In Nagpur
    महावितरण विश्रामगृहाचे नामकरण
    महावितरण विश्रामगृहाचे नामकरण
    कोरोनाच संक्रमण रोखण्यासाठी गंधे कुटुंबियाचं पुढाकार, मेडिकलला दिले ५०,००० रूपयाचे कोविड मास्क
    कोरोनाच संक्रमण रोखण्यासाठी गंधे कुटुंबियाचं पुढाकार, मेडिकलला दिले ५०,००० रूपयाचे कोविड मास्क
    Narendra Nagar doc, appointed at MLA hostel tests positive
    Narendra Nagar doc, appointed at MLA hostel tests positive
    नागपुरात नरेंद्र नगर रहिवासी एका महिला डॉक्टरसह सहा रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह
    नागपुरात नरेंद्र नगर रहिवासी एका महिला डॉक्टरसह सहा रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह
    शेतकर्‍याचा संपूर्ण कापूस 15 जूनपर्यंत खरेदीसाठी प्रयत्न करणार : नितीन गडकरी
    शेतकर्‍याचा संपूर्ण कापूस 15 जूनपर्यंत खरेदीसाठी प्रयत्न करणार : नितीन गडकरी
    Corona cases surge at 423 in Nagpur, over 300 treated!
    Corona cases surge at 423 in Nagpur, over 300 treated!
    Lockdown may not end on May 31: Uddhav
    Lockdown may not end on May 31: Uddhav
    1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha police; toll at 18
    1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha police; toll at 18
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145