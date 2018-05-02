Maharashtra Governor greets people on Eid-Ul-Fitr

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has greeted the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). In his message, the Governor has said:

“Eid Mubarak to all citizens of Maharashtra, especially to Muslim brothers and sisters. The holy month of Ramzan attaches utmost importance of fasting, prayers and charity.

The challenge posed by the Corona Virus Disease has underscored the importance of charity. I appeal to the people to celebrate Eid staying at home and observing all government guidelines.

May Eid-Ul-Fitr bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all.”