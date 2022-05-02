Maharashtra Governor greets people on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Advertisement

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has greeted the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). In his message, the Governor has said:

“The holy month of Ramzan underlines the importance of fasting, prayers, charity and service. I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra, especially to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Id ul Fitr. May the festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all.”

