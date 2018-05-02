Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Sep 10th, 2020

    Maharashtra governor bats for Kangana

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had summoned Ajoy Mehta, the Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, last evening and expressed his displeasure over the demolition drive by BMC at Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill office.

    Earlier yesterday, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter.

    Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as “illegal alterations” at her office.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1934 fresh cases, 58 deaths, tally reaches 46490
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1934 fresh cases, 58 deaths, tally reaches 46490
    मनपातील कोरोनाबाधितांची संख्या दोनशेवर
    मनपातील कोरोनाबाधितांची संख्या दोनशेवर
    सभी एमएसएमई इकाइयों के लिए अब उद्यम पंजीकरण अनिवार्य – शाह
    सभी एमएसएमई इकाइयों के लिए अब उद्यम पंजीकरण अनिवार्य – शाह
    मास्क न लावणा-या ५४१ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या ५४१ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    त्या समाजकंटकांना तातडीने अटक करा : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    त्या समाजकंटकांना तातडीने अटक करा : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    विधानसभा अधिवेशनात वीज बिल माफी न केल्यामुळे आम आदमी पार्टी कडून वीज कार्यालयावर टाळे ठोको आंदोलन
    विधानसभा अधिवेशनात वीज बिल माफी न केल्यामुळे आम आदमी पार्टी कडून वीज कार्यालयावर टाळे ठोको आंदोलन
    खासगी व शासकीय रुग्णालयात कोरोना रुग्णांना अधिक बेड उपलब्ध करावे : कुकरेजा
    खासगी व शासकीय रुग्णालयात कोरोना रुग्णांना अधिक बेड उपलब्ध करावे : कुकरेजा
    Nagpurians cheer as Tukaram Munde’s transfer order cancelled
    Nagpurians cheer as Tukaram Munde’s transfer order cancelled
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांची बदली रद्द,भेटीसाठी चाहत्यांची लागली रांग; शुक्रवारी नागपूर सोडणार
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांची बदली रद्द,भेटीसाठी चाहत्यांची लागली रांग; शुक्रवारी नागपूर सोडणार
    विदर्भ व मराठवाड्यातील प्रलंबित कृषीपंप वीज जोडण्या देण्यासाठी एशियन डेव्हलपमेंट बँकेकडून कर्ज घेणार
    विदर्भ व मराठवाड्यातील प्रलंबित कृषीपंप वीज जोडण्या देण्यासाठी एशियन डेव्हलपमेंट बँकेकडून कर्ज घेणार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145