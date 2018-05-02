Maharashtra government lifts liquor ban in Chandrapur district

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday decided to lift the liquor ban imposed in Chandrapur district.

Vijay Wadettiwar, guardian minister of Chandrapur district and relief and rehabilitation minister speaking to the media after the state cabinet meeting said that the state cabinet has decided to lift the liquor ban in Chandrapur district based on the experts committee report.

In January 2021, the state had set up a 13-member high level committee to study the social and economic impact of the liquor ban in the district and also to take into consideration views of social organisations and peoples representatives on the issue.

The erstwhile Fadnavis government had banned sale and consumption of liquor in Chandrapur from April 1, 2015.