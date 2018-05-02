Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 27th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maharashtra government lifts liquor ban in Chandrapur district

    MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday decided to lift the liquor ban imposed in Chandrapur district.
    Vijay Wadettiwar, guardian minister of Chandrapur district and relief and rehabilitation minister speaking to the media after the state cabinet meeting said that the state cabinet has decided to lift the liquor ban in Chandrapur district based on the experts committee report.
    In January 2021, the state had set up a 13-member high level committee to study the social and economic impact of the liquor ban in the district and also to take into consideration views of social organisations and peoples representatives on the issue.
    The erstwhile Fadnavis government had banned sale and consumption of liquor in Chandrapur from April 1, 2015.

    Trending In Nagpur
    म्युकरमायकोसिस जनजागृती मोहिमेला अध्यक्षा बर्वे व खासदार तुमानेंच्या शुभेच्छा
    म्युकरमायकोसिस जनजागृती मोहिमेला अध्यक्षा बर्वे व खासदार तुमानेंच्या शुभेच्छा
    ‘सोबत’च्या सोबतीला सदैव उभा : विरोधी पक्षनेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस
    ‘सोबत’च्या सोबतीला सदैव उभा : विरोधी पक्षनेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस
    कोरोनापासून दूर राहण्यासाठी ‘सोशल बबल’ तयार करा !
    कोरोनापासून दूर राहण्यासाठी ‘सोशल बबल’ तयार करा !
    उज्ज्वल भविष्याच्या दृष्टीने ऑनलाईन शिक्षणासाठी विद्यार्थी सक्षम असावा : महापौर
    उज्ज्वल भविष्याच्या दृष्टीने ऑनलाईन शिक्षणासाठी विद्यार्थी सक्षम असावा : महापौर
    Eknath Nimgade Murder: “Threat looms over us, as mastermind still at large” allege kin
    Eknath Nimgade Murder: “Threat looms over us, as mastermind still at large” allege kin
    Yashodhara Nagar cops foil dacoity bid, four arrested
    Yashodhara Nagar cops foil dacoity bid, four arrested
    Auto driver felicitated with mask, sanitiser for returning bag with laptop to Sitabuldi police
    Auto driver felicitated with mask, sanitiser for returning bag with laptop to Sitabuldi police
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 476 fresh Covid cases, 16 deaths, recovery rate at 96.21%
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 476 fresh Covid cases, 16 deaths, recovery rate at 96.21%
    अच्छे विचार अच्छा सोचना चाहिए- आचार्यश्री गुप्तिनंदीजी
    अच्छे विचार अच्छा सोचना चाहिए- आचार्यश्री गुप्तिनंदीजी
    Wardha pharma company begins making Amphotericin
    Wardha pharma company begins making Amphotericin
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145