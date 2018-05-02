Maharashtra Government cancels exams for classes 1 to 8, all students to be promoted

All students across Maharashtra in Classes 1 to 8 would be promoted without examinations. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced. Decision on Classes 9 and 11 to be taken soon.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today announced the decision to cancel exams for students of classes 1 to 8 in the state. In a short recorded message, Gaikwad has announced that all students across Maharashtra State from Class 1 to 8 would be promoted to the next class without any examinations. Decision has been taken in view of the current COVID19 situation in the state.

She has further added that the decision regarding promoting students of Classes 9 and 11 would also be taken soon. Varsha Gaikwad posted the following video. The Education Minister, however, has not shared any update on the upcoming board examinations. Check out the message below.





