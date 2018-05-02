Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till July 31

    Nagpur/Mumbai: India on Monday reported 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths, according to the figures from the health ministry. With this, the country’s tally rose to 5,48,318 and toll reached 16,475. The Centre said the recovery rate has improved to 58.67%.

    The Maharashtra government extended lockdown measures till July 31. The nationwide lockdown is set to end on June 30.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will create a first-of-it’s-kind plasma bank in the city. He urged those have recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma and help critical patients. The bank will start functioning in two days.

    The global coronavirus tally has crossed the one crore-mark, with 1,01,14,726 cases. The toll has risen to 5.01 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 51 lakh people have recovered.

