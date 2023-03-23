Maharashtra Express, Garib Rath cancelled from March 26 to 29

Nagpur: Central Railway, Solapur Division, has proposed commissioning of Non-Interlocking work between Belapur, Chitali and Puntamba stations in Daund-Manmad section. Due to this, several long distance trains would remain cancelled and some other trains would run via a diverted route.

The cancelled trains include Train No. 11039 Maharashtra Express ex-Gondia on March 26 and 27 and Train No. 11040 ex-Kolhapur on March 28 and 29. Similarly, Train No. 12114 Garib Rath leaving Nagpur for Pune on March 26 is also cancelled, while the pair Train No. 12113 ex-Pune for March 27 is cancelled.

The other train on Pune route Train No. 12136 ex-Nagpur for March 27 and Train No. 12135 ex-Pune Garib Rath are also cancelled. The train running via diverted route is Train No. 12221 Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express on March 27 and will be routed through Pune-Lonavla-Panvel-Kalyan-Manmad.

Advertisement

Also, Train No. 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express starting on March 25and 26 will run via Nagpur-Ballarshah-Secunderabad-Wadi-Daund-Pune. Train No. 22846 Hatia-Pune Express on March 26 will run via Nagpur-Ballarshah- Secunderabad-Wadi-Daund-Pune.

Train No. 22845 Pune-Hatia Express for March 26 will be rescheduled. While its regular starting time is 10.45 hrs, on that day, the train will leave Pune at 15.25 hrs, informs a release issued by Central Railway’s Nagpur Division.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement