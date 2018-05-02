Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Maharashtra Covid curbs to continue beyond June 1

    Covid vaccine administered in Mumbai hospital
    The Maharashtra government is unlikely to lift the lockdown-like curbs in the state after June 1 since the Covid-19 positivity rate was more than 10 per cent in 21 districts, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

    However, relaxation in statewide restrictions, in force till June 1 to stem the spread of coronavirus, can be given in places where the case positivity rate is less, he said.

    Talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Tope said an elaborate presentation on the Covid-19 situation was made during the meet and it revealed the case positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive among those tested) was more than 10 per cent in 21 districts (out of 36 districts).

    “The cabinet felt it wasn’t right to lift the curbs presently in force altogether,” he said, adding relaxation can be given in places where positivity rate is less.

