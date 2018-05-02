Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 27th, 2021
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Govt asks states to extend Covid rules till June 30

    The Union ministry of home affairs has ordered states to continue the ongoing Covid guidelines till June 30.

    It has also asked the states to ensure local containment measures in high caseload districts.

    The ministry said strict implementation of containment measures has led to the declining trend in Covid cases across India, barring some areas in the south and in the northeast.

    Earlier in the day, the Union health ministry said a steady decline in new Covid-19 cases has been recorded in India for the last 20 days, with 24 states witnessing a dip in active cases since the last week.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Maharashtra Covid curbs to continue beyond June 1
    Maharashtra Covid curbs to continue beyond June 1
    म्युकरमायकोसिस जनजागृती मोहिमेला अध्यक्षा बर्वे व खासदार तुमानेंच्या शुभेच्छा
    म्युकरमायकोसिस जनजागृती मोहिमेला अध्यक्षा बर्वे व खासदार तुमानेंच्या शुभेच्छा
    ‘सोबत’च्या सोबतीला सदैव उभा : विरोधी पक्षनेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस
    ‘सोबत’च्या सोबतीला सदैव उभा : विरोधी पक्षनेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस
    कोरोनापासून दूर राहण्यासाठी ‘सोशल बबल’ तयार करा !
    कोरोनापासून दूर राहण्यासाठी ‘सोशल बबल’ तयार करा !
    उज्ज्वल भविष्याच्या दृष्टीने ऑनलाईन शिक्षणासाठी विद्यार्थी सक्षम असावा : महापौर
    उज्ज्वल भविष्याच्या दृष्टीने ऑनलाईन शिक्षणासाठी विद्यार्थी सक्षम असावा : महापौर
    Eknath Nimgade Murder: “Threat looms over us, as mastermind still at large” allege kin
    Eknath Nimgade Murder: “Threat looms over us, as mastermind still at large” allege kin
    Yashodhara Nagar cops foil dacoity bid, four arrested
    Yashodhara Nagar cops foil dacoity bid, four arrested
    Auto driver felicitated with mask, sanitiser for returning bag with laptop to Sitabuldi police
    Auto driver felicitated with mask, sanitiser for returning bag with laptop to Sitabuldi police
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 476 fresh Covid cases, 16 deaths, recovery rate at 96.21%
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 476 fresh Covid cases, 16 deaths, recovery rate at 96.21%
    अच्छे विचार अच्छा सोचना चाहिए- आचार्यश्री गुप्तिनंदीजी
    अच्छे विचार अच्छा सोचना चाहिए- आचार्यश्री गुप्तिनंदीजी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145