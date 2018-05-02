Govt asks states to extend Covid rules till June 30

The Union ministry of home affairs has ordered states to continue the ongoing Covid guidelines till June 30.

It has also asked the states to ensure local containment measures in high caseload districts.

The ministry said strict implementation of containment measures has led to the declining trend in Covid cases across India, barring some areas in the south and in the northeast.

Earlier in the day, the Union health ministry said a steady decline in new Covid-19 cases has been recorded in India for the last 20 days, with 24 states witnessing a dip in active cases since the last week.