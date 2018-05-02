Maharashtra COVID-19 Guidelines: Work From Home For School Teachers; Max 50 People At Weddings, 20 In Funeral

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic hit Maharashtra, the department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued an order directing all schools in its jurisdiction to discontinue 50 per cent rotational attendance rule from March 17.

What are the current orders?

It further said that teachers will take their classes in work from home pattern with help of e-learning platforms until further orders, according to news agency ANI.

After a prolong closure, in October 14, 2020, half of the teaching and non-teaching staff started reporting to schools at a time for online teaching/telecounselling and related works, as per the Times of India report.

Mumbai recorded 1,922 new cases on Tuesday taking the toll to 3,47,581 in teh financial capital. Four deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 11,539. The number of tests in Mumbai went up to 35,74,056, with 19,009 samples being examined in the last 24 hours. This number is a slightly below the 1,962 figure on March 14, which remains the highest daily addition so far for this month.

According to the BMC bulletin, 246 buildings in Mumbai are sealed, whereas 34 areas have been identified as containment zones.

Since March 3, the metropolis has seen a daily addition in the 1,000 plus range, with the number of active cases soaring from 9,690 on March 1 to 15,263 on Tuesday, BMC officials pointed out, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, the situation in Maharashtra turned grimmer on Tuesday as the state recorded 17,864 new cases — highest one-day rise this year — and 87 deaths, a health official said. The caseload in the state rose to 23,47,328 and death toll reached 52,996.

The Uddhav govt decided to implement some strict measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus which might push India towards another lockdown which was the most difficult time in everyone’s life.

The state government on Monday issued fresh Covid guidelines amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the state. All cinema halls (single screens and multiplexes) hotels/ restaurants/ shopping malls to operate with the restrictions. BMC also tweeted about the new guidelines shich restricted social/political/religious gatherings and allowed only 50 people for weddings and 20 for funerals.

The average growth rate of cases per day has increased from 0.17 per cent on February 18 to 0.42 per cent now, while the case doubling time has shortened from 417 days to 165, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed. The city has 32 containment zones and 217 sealed buildings as on Tuesday.

India on Wednesday recorded 28,903 fresh infections of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, adding to the cumulative tally which now stands as 11,438,734, the health ministry data said. It is the highest daily spike so far this year. There have been 188 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality toll to 159,044 the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.