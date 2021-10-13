Maharashtra colleges to reopen from Oct 20, only vaccinated students allowed

College to organise vaccination camps

Nagpur: After reopening schools, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday announced to start physical classes for college students from October 16.

Colleges will reopen only for students who have received both doses of vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said.

For students who have not been vaccinated yet, the state has asked colleges to start vaccination campaigns. All the teachers and non-teaching staff attending colleges have also been asked to be fully vaccinated.

Despite only vaccinated people being allowed, the colleges will reopen amid strict precautions including the limited crowd, wearing masks, sanitization, and social distancing protocols.

Further, online classes will continue for students who would not be able to attend physical classes.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, the reopening will be phase-wise and local administration will have the authority to decide regarding the reopening of physical colleges in their locality considering the covid-19 situation.