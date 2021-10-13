At last, movie theatres, auditorium in Nagpur city to reopen from Oct 22

Nagpur: A day after District Collector R Vimala issued orders of reopening of long halted sector of the economy — Cenema theatres and cultural auditorium — in the rural areas of the district; the Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B issued the similar guidelines for Second Capital of the State.

Similarly, the NMC chief also notified the norms for permitting drama theatres and swiming pools.

For all the categories the norms are similar and the order states that the employees working at theatres, auditorium should have taken two doses of vaccines and completed 14-days time period. Also the visitors must have taken both doses to get entry into the cinema theatres and at auditoriums and for attending the plays.

Those in teenage group, upto 18-years, would need to showcase their I-cards as a proof to establish their age as vaccines for them have not been made yet.