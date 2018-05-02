Maharashtra CM extends his greetings for Journalists’ Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extended his greetings for the Journalists’ Day which is being celebrated on 6th of January every year in the state in the memory of late thespian journalist Balshashtri Jambhekar.

Mr Thackeray in his message said that media plays a very important role in the socio-economic development and its initiative helps the government to know about many of public issues.

He added that journalists should keep on bringing more social issues for the well-being of the poorer and general public in the state. The Chief Minister assured that the government will always take a positive role on various issues related to journalists.