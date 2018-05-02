Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jan 6th, 2020

    Maharashtra CM extends his greetings for Journalists’ Day

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extended his greetings for the Journalists’ Day which is being celebrated on 6th of January every year in the state in the memory of late thespian journalist Balshashtri Jambhekar.

    Mr Thackeray in his message said that media plays a very important role in the socio-economic development and its initiative helps the government to know about many of public issues.

    He added that journalists should keep on bringing more social issues for the well-being of the poorer and general public in the state. The Chief Minister assured that the government will always take a positive role on various issues related to journalists.

