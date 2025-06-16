Published On : Mon, Jun 16th, 2025
Maharashtra CET 2025 PCM Group Result Declared

MHT CET Result 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has officially declared the MHT CET 2025 results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their results by visiting the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the result, candidates must log in using their application number and password.

Gold Rate
13 June 2025
Gold 24 KT 99,400 /-
Gold 22 KT 92,400 /-
Silver/Kg 1,07,100/-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The MHT CET 2025 PCM examination was held between April 19 and April 27, and thousands of candidates across the state participated in the entrance test for engineering and other technical courses.

MHT CET Result 2025: Steps To Download

Follow the steps below to download your MHT CET PCM result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on the “MHT-CET Results 2025” link available on the right-hand side of the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page
Step 4: Enter your login credentials, including application number and password
Step 5: The result will appear on your screen
Step 6: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

MHT CET Result 2025: Exam Pattern 

The MHT CET 2025 examination was conducted in an MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format. The test included three individual papers for both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups. Notably, there was no negative marking for incorrect answers, making it a scoring opportunity for well-prepared candidates.

 

