Maharashtra CET 2025 PCM Group Result Declared

Advertisement



MHT CET Result 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has officially declared the MHT CET 2025 results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their results by visiting the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the result, candidates must log in using their application number and password.

Gold Rate 13 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The MHT CET 2025 PCM examination was held between April 19 and April 27, and thousands of candidates across the state participated in the entrance test for engineering and other technical courses.

MHT CET Result 2025: Steps To Download

Follow the steps below to download your MHT CET PCM result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the “MHT-CET Results 2025” link available on the right-hand side of the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, including application number and password

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

MHT CET Result 2025: Exam Pattern

The MHT CET 2025 examination was conducted in an MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format. The test included three individual papers for both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups. Notably, there was no negative marking for incorrect answers, making it a scoring opportunity for well-prepared candidates.

The exam was held for a duration of 60 minutes, and each subject carried a total weight of 100 marks. The exam tested candidates on their conceptual understanding and application skills in each subject. MHT CET 2025 Results: What Comes Next? With the announcement of the MHT CET PCM 2025 results, the counselling process will now begin. The admission procedure includes multiple Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds. Each round will provide detailed information regarding seat availability and intake for BTech, BPharma, and other allied courses across participating institutes in Maharashtra. Students who qualify must participate in the CAP rounds to secure admission in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other technical programmes. The MHT CET exam is a gateway for candidates aspiring to pursue higher education in professional courses in Maharashtra. Aspirants can choose between PCM (for Engineering) or PCB (for Pharmacy and Life Sciences), depending on their academic background. The exam format and syllabus differ for each group, and detailed guidelines can be accessed on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for real-time updates regarding the counselling schedule, CAP rounds, seat allotment results, and admission procedures.

Advertisement

Advertisement