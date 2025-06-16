Bouncers Assault Family at Dwarka Water Park; Two Women Hospitalized

What Happened at Dwarka Water Park in Nagpur? Two Women Injured After Bouncers Assault Family – Again

Nagpur: Two women were hospitalized and several others assaulted after a violent altercation at Dwarka Water Park near Waki village in Nagpur district on Sunday evening. The attack, allegedly carried out by security guards and bouncers employed by the park, has raised serious concerns about visitor safety—and highlighted troubling similarities to a previous violent incident at the same location in 2019.

The incident occurred around 6 PM, just as the park was closing. A family from Kamptee—including Sakshi Gharote, Sonali Shinde, Vivek Shinde, Pawan Shinde, and Mayur Ghatole—was preparing to leave when an argument broke out with a park security guard. This quickly escalated into physical violence, with multiple bouncers joining in and assaulting five members of the group, according to an official complaint filed at Patansawangi Police Outpost.

Two Women Unconscious, Locked in Room by Bouncers

Eyewitness videos show chaotic scenes, with bouncers reportedly wielding sticks and physically attacking the family. Sakshi Gharote and Sonali Shinde lost consciousness during the attack. Shockingly, five victims were allegedly locked inside a park room for over an hour, during which emergency calls to Khapa Police and Dial 112 went unanswered.

Only after Pawan Shinde contacted Nagpur Rural SP Harsh Poddar directly, did the police spring into action. By then, the accused staff had abandoned the unconscious women at Patansawangi Government Hospital using a private vehicle and fled the scene.

The women were later transferred by government ambulance to Nagpur’s Government Hospital, and a case was registered at Patansawangi Police Outpost.

Repeat Incident at Dwarka Water Park: History of Violence

This is not the first time Dwarka Water Park has faced such allegations. On January 2, 2019, a group of youngsters celebrating a birthday were similarly assaulted by park security, resulting in hospitalizations. That case, too, sparked outrage, but was reportedly handled with leniency by Khapa Police amid allegations of political pressure and influence from the park management.

What Will Khapa Police Do Now?

The repeated pattern of violence has ignited public concern and calls for stronger oversight of the facility. Despite being alerted during the incident, Khapa Police reportedly failed to respond in time—once again prompting questions about delayed enforcement and lack of accountability.

What concrete steps will Khapa Police take against Dwarka Water Park, now a repeat offender in serious assault cases?

Residents and legal experts are urging the district administration to consider permanent action—including suspension of the park’s operating license—if accountability isn’t swiftly enforced.

