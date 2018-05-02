Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 24th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maharashtra Cabinet scheduled to meet today

    Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai. The meeting will be held at Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill. The meeting is likely to discuss the ongoing issues related to the police department, Singh’s challenge to his transfer to the Home Guards department in the Supreme Court, and DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC)’s leave after expressing unhappiness over Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Sheth’s appointment to his post.

    Normally, the meeting takes place every week, but due to some reasons it was not convened last week This will be the first Cabinet meeting after the Maharashtra Budget session concluded on March 10. Also, this meeting holds particular importance because it will also be the first meeting after the Sachin Waze episode came to light.

    Trending In Nagpur
    New Double Mutant Variant Detected in Nagpur
    New Double Mutant Variant Detected in Nagpur
    अनुसूचित जाती वर्गातील पदोन्नतीतील आरक्षणासंदर्भात महाविकास आघाडी सरकार गंभीर नाही : धर्मपाल मेश्राम यांचा आरोप
    अनुसूचित जाती वर्गातील पदोन्नतीतील आरक्षणासंदर्भात महाविकास आघाडी सरकार गंभीर नाही : धर्मपाल मेश्राम यांचा आरोप
    बॅलस कॅटिलिव्हर ब्रिजचे निर्माण कार्य ५२ % पूर्ण
    बॅलस कॅटिलिव्हर ब्रिजचे निर्माण कार्य ५२ % पूर्ण
    माझी जन्मठेप :एक दृष्टिक्षेप चर्चासत्र संपन्न
    माझी जन्मठेप :एक दृष्टिक्षेप चर्चासत्र संपन्न
    जनतेच्या मनातील शंकांच्या निवारणासाठी ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’ उपयुक्त : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    जनतेच्या मनातील शंकांच्या निवारणासाठी ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’ उपयुक्त : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    क्रीडा समिती सभापतींनी केली मरारटोली फुटबॉल मैदानाची पाहणी
    क्रीडा समिती सभापतींनी केली मरारटोली फुटबॉल मैदानाची पाहणी
    शहर क्षयरोग नियंत्रण सोसायटी व म.न.पा.तर्फे जागतिक क्षयरोग दिनाचा कार्यक्रम संपन्न
    शहर क्षयरोग नियंत्रण सोसायटी व म.न.पा.तर्फे जागतिक क्षयरोग दिनाचा कार्यक्रम संपन्न
    Family of five attacks man over old enmity in Mankapur
    Family of five attacks man over old enmity in Mankapur
    महावितरण कृषी ऊर्जा धोरण-२०२० -७८ हजार शेतकऱ्यांनी भरले ६४ कोटी रुपये
    महावितरण कृषी ऊर्जा धोरण-२०२० -७८ हजार शेतकऱ्यांनी भरले ६४ कोटी रुपये
    16-yr old girl raped at knife point in Ajni
    16-yr old girl raped at knife point in Ajni
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145