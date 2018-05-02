Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 24th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    1 year after lockdown, India sees over 47K cases

    India recorded 47,262 new cases of the coronavirus disease in a timespan of 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Wednesday morning. This took the nationwide tally to 11,734,058, the data showed.

    The country also recorded 275 related fatalities, its highest one-day toll this year. The fatality count pushed the death toll up to 1,60,441, the ministry data showed.

    Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu – which have reported a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases – are major contributors in the nationwide tally, the health ministry has said.

    These states together account for 80.90 per cent of the new cases, according to the ministry.

    India’s total active caseload is rising after touching its lowest mark in mid-February. On Wednesday morning it stood at 23,080.

    Trending In Nagpur
    New Double Mutant Variant Detected in Nagpur
    New Double Mutant Variant Detected in Nagpur
    अनुसूचित जाती वर्गातील पदोन्नतीतील आरक्षणासंदर्भात महाविकास आघाडी सरकार गंभीर नाही : धर्मपाल मेश्राम यांचा आरोप
    अनुसूचित जाती वर्गातील पदोन्नतीतील आरक्षणासंदर्भात महाविकास आघाडी सरकार गंभीर नाही : धर्मपाल मेश्राम यांचा आरोप
    बॅलस कॅटिलिव्हर ब्रिजचे निर्माण कार्य ५२ % पूर्ण
    बॅलस कॅटिलिव्हर ब्रिजचे निर्माण कार्य ५२ % पूर्ण
    माझी जन्मठेप :एक दृष्टिक्षेप चर्चासत्र संपन्न
    माझी जन्मठेप :एक दृष्टिक्षेप चर्चासत्र संपन्न
    जनतेच्या मनातील शंकांच्या निवारणासाठी ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’ उपयुक्त : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    जनतेच्या मनातील शंकांच्या निवारणासाठी ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’ उपयुक्त : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    क्रीडा समिती सभापतींनी केली मरारटोली फुटबॉल मैदानाची पाहणी
    क्रीडा समिती सभापतींनी केली मरारटोली फुटबॉल मैदानाची पाहणी
    शहर क्षयरोग नियंत्रण सोसायटी व म.न.पा.तर्फे जागतिक क्षयरोग दिनाचा कार्यक्रम संपन्न
    शहर क्षयरोग नियंत्रण सोसायटी व म.न.पा.तर्फे जागतिक क्षयरोग दिनाचा कार्यक्रम संपन्न
    Family of five attacks man over old enmity in Mankapur
    Family of five attacks man over old enmity in Mankapur
    महावितरण कृषी ऊर्जा धोरण-२०२० -७८ हजार शेतकऱ्यांनी भरले ६४ कोटी रुपये
    महावितरण कृषी ऊर्जा धोरण-२०२० -७८ हजार शेतकऱ्यांनी भरले ६४ कोटी रुपये
    16-yr old girl raped at knife point in Ajni
    16-yr old girl raped at knife point in Ajni
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145