1 year after lockdown, India sees over 47K cases

India recorded 47,262 new cases of the coronavirus disease in a timespan of 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Wednesday morning. This took the nationwide tally to 11,734,058, the data showed.

The country also recorded 275 related fatalities, its highest one-day toll this year. The fatality count pushed the death toll up to 1,60,441, the ministry data showed.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu – which have reported a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases – are major contributors in the nationwide tally, the health ministry has said.

These states together account for 80.90 per cent of the new cases, according to the ministry.

India’s total active caseload is rising after touching its lowest mark in mid-February. On Wednesday morning it stood at 23,080.