Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 8 Major Decisions Including New Housing Policy

Mumbai – In a significant cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya today, the Maharashtra state government approved eight key decisions across various sectors. The most notable among them was the unveiling of the new state housing policy based on the concept of “My Home, My Rights”. A massive investment of ₹70,000 crore has been proposed under this initiative.

The new policy aims to accelerate the rehabilitation and redevelopment of slum areas, providing better housing solutions for urban poor communities. The decisions spanned multiple departments including Law and Justice, Industries, Urban Development, Water Resources, and Housing. Notably, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal participated in the cabinet meeting for the first time and is likely to be entrusted with the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio soon.

Highlights of the Cabinet Decisions:

New Civil Court in Washim District

Approval was granted to set up a high-level civil court in Karanja, Washim district. This includes the creation of 28 new posts and a sanctioned fund of ₹1.76 crore. (Law and Justice Department) Biogas Project in Mumbai

Land at concessional rent in Deonar, Mumbai will be allotted to Mahanagar Gas Limited for a biomethanation-based biogas project. (Urban Development Department) Pending Industrial Proposals Cleared

Approval given to industrial proposals pending due to expired policy periods. (Industries, Energy, Labour & Mining Department) State Housing Policy Launched

The new housing policy titled “Majhe Ghar, Majhe Hakk” focuses on urban housing solutions for the poor with a proposed investment of ₹70,000 crore. (Housing Department) Revised Budget for Irrigation Scheme

Approval for revised estimates of the Sulwade-Jamphal-Kanoli Lift Irrigation Project in Dhule district, expected to irrigate 52,720 hectares. (Water Resources Department) Aruna Medium Irrigation Project

Approval of ₹2,025.64 crore for revised expenditure on this Sindhudurg district project, which will make 5,310 hectares irrigable. (Water Resources Department) Administrative Sanction for Poshir Project

Green light for ₹6,394.13 crore for the Poshir irrigation project in Raigad district. (Water Resources Department) Approval for Shilar Project

Sanction of ₹4,869.72 crore for the Shilar irrigation project, also in Raigad. (Water Resources Department)

These decisions are expected to bring significant improvements in housing, irrigation, and urban infrastructure across the state. The state government’s actions reflect a strong development-oriented approach.

