Maharashtra Budget: Devendra Fadnavis faces tough task of paring state’s debt burden

Maharashtra is expected to clock a GDP growth rate of 6.8 percent in the current fiscal, its Economic Survey, which was tabled on Wednesday, stated.

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will present the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde government today. The focus is likely to be on women and middle class in this year’s Budget.

“I can tell you that we will look to fulfil the needs and aspiration of women and the middle class,” ANI quoted Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde as saying.

Fadnavis, who handles the finance portfolio as well, will face the tough task of presenting a Budget that balances the aspirations of people and also take measures to pare the burgeoning debt levels.

The crucuial locla body elections will also play on the mind of the Fadnavis as he presents the state Budget.

The industrial sector is expected to grow at 6.1 percent falling from 11.9 percent last year while the services sector growth is projected at 6.4 percent from last year’s 13.5 percent.

Agriculture and allied sectors are likely to perform better with growth rate of 10.2 percent against 4.4 percent last year.

The state government also faced flak for a slew of big-ticket industrial projects that went to the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

