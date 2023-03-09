Income Tax Deptt celebrates International Women’s Day with various events

Nagpur: The Income Tax Department, Nagpur, celebrated the International Women’s Day 2023 by observing the “Nari Shakti” week from March, 1 to March, 8.

A Rangoli event on the themes of “Nari Shakti” and “Prakriti” was organized on March 1, 2023 with full fervour in all office buildings and Residential Colony at Seminary Hills, Nagpur.

On the second day of the “Nari Shakti” week i.e. March 2, a Blood Donation Camp was organised at Aayakar Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur where officers and officials of the Income Tax Department, Nagpur donated blood.

A Walkathon was organized on March 3 wherein all the officers, officials and their family members participated with enthusiasm.

On the March 8, the proceedings of the day started with address by Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Nagpur Vasundhara Sinha on the topic “Gender Sensitization”.

Subsequently, Sandeep Kumar Salunke, Director of Income Tax (I&CI) and Dr. Sanjay Tambe, M.D. delivered lectures on the topics “Breaking Stereotypes” and “Holistic Well-Being” respectively.

The afternoon session was exclusively for women and addressed by noted Gynaecologist, Dr. Anita Singh. A Self Care Workshop was organised for the Women officers and officials by P. Devrukhkar, in the end.

The entire week long events were organised under the guidance of Mahua Sarkar, Commissioner of Income Tax(TDS).

