Maharashtra Board SSC Result by June-end, Assessment Based on Internals, Class 8 Marks

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) or Maharashtra Board will announce the results for class 10 students by the end of June, State Minister of School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. The Maharashtra Board will calculate marks for class 10 students based on their performance in Class 9th and internal marks obtained in class 10th. “We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren’t satisfied with their results can write CET exams later,” said Gaikwad.

On average, every year around 15 lakh students take the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or classes 10 exams held by Maharashtra Board who will be affected by this decision. The SSC marks are critical as junior college or FYJC admissions are done based on SSC scores. This year, the Maharashtra Board could not hold the class 10 exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.