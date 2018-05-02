Maharashtra Balbharti school textbooks for classes 10, 12 available online for free in PDF format

In order to ensure that Maharashtra students of classes 10 and 12 can start their studies immediately without any delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, all the textbooks for these two classes have been uploaded online. Students can download them in English or Maratha, in PDF format from the official Balbharti website linked below.

The Maharashtra government has announced that the Maharashtra school textbooks for classes 10 and 12 supplied by Balbharti — the state bureau for textbook publishing and curriculum research — would be available for free online in PDF format.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted on Wednesday to announce the same.

“In order to prevent the loss of 10th and 12th students in the situations arising out of the lockdown, the students of 10th and 12th will have their books available on the website in a pdf form,” The minister said in her tweet.

— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 8, 2020

With Maharashtra Class 12 syllabus changed, new books a necessity

Though books for class 10 were available earlier, new books for class 12 have been added as well.

The class 12 syllabus has also been revised this year, and since Balbharti is unable to supply textbooks in the market due to the Covid-19 lockdown, it uploaded them in PDF online to ensure the material reaches students for free.