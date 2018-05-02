Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 9th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    BMC to get 1 lakh rapid test kits from S Korea

    BMCBMC.jpg

    This is what Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is doing to secure its citizens.
    — The BMC will procure one lakh rapid test kits for COVID-19 from South Korea.

    — The BMC makes it mandatory for people to wear maskis in public places. — It has declared 381 areas as containment zones to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

    — It has ordered a ban on all vegetable, fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in containment area/buffer zone in Dharavi.
    — The civic body has confirmed that door-to-door supply of essentials in the area will be done by later today or tomorrow.

    The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra reached 1,297 on Thursday.

    Happening Nagpur
    Round Table India initiates RTI Kitchen to provide cooked meals to migrant workers and BPL people
    Round Table India initiates RTI Kitchen to provide cooked meals to migrant workers and BPL people
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter comes forward for the Underprivileged
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter comes forward for the Underprivileged
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    राज्य मंत्रिमंडल बैठकीतील महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
    राज्य मंत्रिमंडल बैठकीतील महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
    ‘मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधी’साठी कोल्हापूर जिल्हा मध्यवर्ती बँकेकडून २ कोटी तर अधिकारी, कर्मचाऱ्यांकडून २२ लाख ७५ हजारांचा निधी.
    ‘मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधी’साठी कोल्हापूर जिल्हा मध्यवर्ती बँकेकडून २ कोटी तर अधिकारी, कर्मचाऱ्यांकडून २२ लाख ७५ हजारांचा निधी.
    Hindi News
    पूज्य सिन्धी पंचायत महिला मंडल द्वारा खामला जरुरत मन्दो को सामुग्री वाटप
    पूज्य सिन्धी पंचायत महिला मंडल द्वारा खामला जरुरत मन्दो को सामुग्री वाटप
    लॉकडाउन में सैकड़ो बेजुबानो का सहारा बना ‘ सेव स्पीचलेस आर्गेनाईजेशन ‘
    लॉकडाउन में सैकड़ो बेजुबानो का सहारा बना ‘ सेव स्पीचलेस आर्गेनाईजेशन ‘
    Trending News
    Maha mulls complete shutdown in COVID-19 areas
    Maha mulls complete shutdown in COVID-19 areas
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    Featured News
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Trending In Nagpur
    डॉ. आंबेडकर जयंती सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी साजरी होणार नाही
    डॉ. आंबेडकर जयंती सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी साजरी होणार नाही
    पशुवैद्यकीय महाविद्यालयात कोरोना तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    पशुवैद्यकीय महाविद्यालयात कोरोना तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    फळे व भाजीपाला निर्जंतुकीकरणाबाबत बाजार समिती प्रशासनाने कार्यवाही करावी – सुनील केदार यांची सूचना
    फळे व भाजीपाला निर्जंतुकीकरणाबाबत बाजार समिती प्रशासनाने कार्यवाही करावी – सुनील केदार यांची सूचना
    लॉकडाउन में सैकड़ो बेजुबानो का सहारा बना ‘ सेव स्पीचलेस आर्गेनाईजेशन ‘
    लॉकडाउन में सैकड़ो बेजुबानो का सहारा बना ‘ सेव स्पीचलेस आर्गेनाईजेशन ‘
    Round Table India initiates RTI Kitchen to provide cooked meals to migrant workers and BPL people
    Round Table India initiates RTI Kitchen to provide cooked meals to migrant workers and BPL people
    In Nagpur, wear mask or face legal action!
    In Nagpur, wear mask or face legal action!
    NMC launches “Nagpur Live City” App for Grievance Management
    NMC launches “Nagpur Live City” App for Grievance Management
    लॉकडाऊनमध्ये कार्यरत असलेल्या पोलीस अधिकारी व कर्मचाऱ्यांना अल्पोपहार
    लॉकडाऊनमध्ये कार्यरत असलेल्या पोलीस अधिकारी व कर्मचाऱ्यांना अल्पोपहार
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter comes forward for the Underprivileged
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter comes forward for the Underprivileged
    DBA donates masks, sanitizes to Mayo Hospital
    DBA donates masks, sanitizes to Mayo Hospital
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145