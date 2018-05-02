BMC to get 1 lakh rapid test kits from S Korea

BMC.jpg

This is what Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is doing to secure its citizens.

— The BMC will procure one lakh rapid test kits for COVID-19 from South Korea.

— The BMC makes it mandatory for people to wear maskis in public places. — It has declared 381 areas as containment zones to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

— It has ordered a ban on all vegetable, fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in containment area/buffer zone in Dharavi.

— The civic body has confirmed that door-to-door supply of essentials in the area will be done by later today or tomorrow.

The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra reached 1,297 on Thursday.