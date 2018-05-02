Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Sep 7th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maharashtra Assembly session commences

    Mumbai : The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly commenced on Monday.

    All necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed while conducting the Assembly session.

    Seven VIPs tested positive for coronavirus after ministers and staff members were tested for COVID-19 before the commencement of the session, according to Dr TP Lahane, Director Medical Education and Research Mumbai.

    Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal presided over House proceedings since Speaker Nana Patole had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

    Various arrangements have also been made inside the Assembly including the installation of sanitizer machines, UV Scan at the entrance, etc.

    The session today began with a condolence motion.

    Trending In Nagpur
    दिघोरी जलकुंभ  स्वच्छता ८ सप्टेंबर रोजी खरबी जलकुंभ १० सप्टेंबरला 
    दिघोरी जलकुंभ  स्वच्छता ८ सप्टेंबर रोजी खरबी जलकुंभ १० सप्टेंबरला 
    Atmanirbhar: This 11-year old kid sells samosas for family’s livelihood…
    Atmanirbhar: This 11-year old kid sells samosas for family’s livelihood…
    अब ट्रेन में भीख मांगने और सिगरेट पीने पर नहीं होगी जेल, Railway ने भेजा सरकार को कानून बदलने का प्रस्ताव
    अब ट्रेन में भीख मांगने और सिगरेट पीने पर नहीं होगी जेल, Railway ने भेजा सरकार को कानून बदलने का प्रस्ताव
    Former NMC boss Mundhe defeats Covid-19
    Former NMC boss Mundhe defeats Covid-19
    Social Cause : DPS Lava kids tour Akshaya Patra
    Social Cause : DPS Lava kids tour Akshaya Patra
    रॉमेट : सीएनजी किट लगवाए,पैसे बचाएं
    रॉमेट : सीएनजी किट लगवाए,पैसे बचाएं
    Woman killed, hubby injured as bike hit by pick up van in Hingna
    Woman killed, hubby injured as bike hit by pick up van in Hingna
    NMC razes down another house illegally built by Santosh Ambelar
    NMC razes down another house illegally built by Santosh Ambelar
    Covid-19: 24 घंटे में फिर मिले कोरोना के 90 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज, देश में कुल केस 42 लाख पार
    Covid-19: 24 घंटे में फिर मिले कोरोना के 90 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज, देश में कुल केस 42 लाख पार
    इंतज़ार समाप्त : 1.40 लाख भर्तियों के लिए रेलवे ने घोषित की परीक्षा की तारीख
    इंतज़ार समाप्त : 1.40 लाख भर्तियों के लिए रेलवे ने घोषित की परीक्षा की तारीख
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145