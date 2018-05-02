Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Sep 7th, 2020

    Former NMC boss Mundhe defeats Covid-19

    Nagpur: Former Municipal Commissioner of NMC Tukaram Mundhe has defeated the Covid-19 as his test has turned negative on Sunday. “Strong willpower, strict adherence to government directives and well wishes helped me overcome the dreaded virus,” Mundhe said in a live post on Facebook on Sunday.

    It may be recalled that the former top boss of Nagpur Municipal Corporation had tested positive for coronavirus on August 24. After the positive test, Mundhe had tweeted about this development and said he was asymptomatic.

    He had isolated himself as per the protocol and guidelines. But soon after Mundhe testing positive, he was transferred abruptly from Nagpur and posted in Mumbai in a new assignment.

