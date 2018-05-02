Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Releases Second List Of 14 Candidates, Fields Gopal Agarwal From Gondiya

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. The former Congress leader Gopal Das Agarwal, who was inducted recently in the BJP was given ticket from Gondiya.

Here are the list of the candidates:

1. Sakri (ST): Er. MOHAN GOKUL SURYAWANSHI

2. Dhamamgaon Railway: PRATAPDADA ARUNBHAU ADASAD

3. Melghat (ST): RAMESH MAWASKAR

4. Gondiya: GOPALDAS AGRAWAL

5. Aheri (ST): AMRISH RAJE ATRAM

6. Pusad: NILAY NAIK Umarkhed (SC)

7. Umarkhed (SC): NAMDEV SASANE

8. Baglan (ST): DILIP BORASE

9. Ulhas Nagar: KUMAR UTTAMCHAND AAILANI

10. Baramati: GOPICHAND PADALKAR

11. Maval: SANJAY (BALA) BHEGADE

12. Kaij (SC): NAMITA MUNDADA

13. Latur City: SHAILESH LAHOTI

14. Udgir (SC): ANIL KAMBLE