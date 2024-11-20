Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nagpur District Records 56.06% Voter Turnout

Advertisement





Nagpur:The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 saw an approximate voter turnout of 56.06% in Nagpur district, reflecting significant participation by voters. The data includes trends from polling stations and excludes postal ballot voting, with final figures to be confirmed later.

Constituency-Wise Voter Turnout:

– Hingna: 55.79%

– Kamthi: 53.45%

– Katol: 59.43%

– Nagpur Central: 50.67%

– Nagpur East: 55.98%

– Nagpur North: 51.70%

– Nagpur South: 53.36%

– Nagpur South West: 51.54%

– Nagpur West: 51.89%

– Ramtek: 65.59%

– Savner: 64.23%

– Umred: 67.37%

Key Highlights:

– Umred recorded the highest turnout at 67.37%, followed by Ramtek (65.59%) and Savner (64.23%).

– Urban constituencies like Nagpur Central (50.67%) and Nagpur South West (51.54%) reported relatively lower voter participation compared to rural constituencies.

– Katol (59.43%) showed strong engagement, approaching the 60% mark.

Important Note:

These figures are preliminary and based on trends from polling stations. Final turnout data, including postal ballots, will be confirmed in Form 17C, shared with polling agents.

The strong voter turnout highlights active participation in the democratic process, with authorities ensuring smooth and fair voting across polling stations. Stay tuned for detailed election results and updates.