“Maharashtra Air Wing Cadets Soar to Victory at All India Vayusainik Camp in Bengaluru”

Bengaluru: The Maharashtra directorate team comprising of Air Wing cadets from Nagpur, Mumbai and Pune participated in the recently concluded All India Vayusainik Camp at Bengaluru. The team comprising of 38 cadets from the three Air Wing units of Maharashtra won laurels in various competitions held during the camp. The AIVSC is the most prestigious camp for Air Wing Cadets. Teams from all seventeen directorates from across the country keenly compete in various disciplines like flying, firing, drill, tent pitching and aeromodelling during the twelve-day camp.

During the camp the team from Maharashtra won various trophies and medals in various events. The team performed exceptionally well in flying and was adjudged the best in flying in the country. The directorate also bagged the runners up trophy in the best directorate competition. Apart from team events the cadets also performed exceptionally well in individual events. Cadet Sameera Dhondarikar from Nagpur won the silver medal in the best pilot competition for girls. Cdt Rohit Chauhan from Mumbai won the gold medal for 0.22 firing. Cdt Anushka Deshmukh from Pune won the Bronze medal in 0.22 firing competition and also bagged the bronze in Health and Hygiene. Cdt Aadish Purohit also won a silver medal for his performance in Health and Hygiene.

The responsibility of selecting, training and launching the team was entrusted to Nagpur Group of the National Cadet Corps. The cadets were trained by officers and staff from Nagpur and Mumbai.

