Maharashtra 12th Results to release today at 1 pm

– how to check & list of websites here

HSC Result 2020 by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will be announced today, July 16, 2020. The Officials of the Board has notified that the result will be announced at 1 pm. The result will be available to all appeared candidates on the official site of MSBSHSE along with on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

Recently the board had, however, activated the link for the Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 which had confused the students. It has now been verified that the 12th HSC Results 2020 have not yet been declared. The screen visible on mahresult.nic.in is for last year’s result. The students can expect their results anytime between July 15- 20, 2020.