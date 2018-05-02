Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jul 16th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maharashtra 12th Results to release today at 1 pm

    – how to check & list of websites here

    HSC Result 2020 by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will be announced today, July 16, 2020. The Officials of the Board has notified that the result will be announced at 1 pm. The result will be available to all appeared candidates on the official site of MSBSHSE along with on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

    Recently the board had, however, activated the link for the Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 which had confused the students. It has now been verified that the 12th HSC Results 2020 have not yet been declared. The screen visible on mahresult.nic.in is for last year’s result. The students can expect their results anytime between July 15- 20, 2020.

     

    HSC Result 2020: List of Websites

    mahresult.nic.inhscresult.mkcl.org
    examresults.netindiaresults.com

    HSC Result 2020 – How to check on mahresult.nic.in

    Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education would release HSC, SSC Result on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

    1. Visit the official site of MSBSHSE at mahresult.nic.in
    2. Click on Maharashtra HSC result 2020 link available on the home page.
    3. The result page will open.
    4. Students will have to enter their roll number or registration number.
    5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Trending In Nagpur
    ” Maze Maher Pandhari “ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Bhakti Geet on FB
    ” Maze Maher Pandhari “ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Bhakti Geet on FB
    Lightning kills farmer near Umred
    Lightning kills farmer near Umred
    Father and daughter injured in accident, condition serious
    Father and daughter injured in accident, condition serious
    प्रभाग ३ व ४ ची पाण्याची समस्या लवकरच सुटणार : झलके
    प्रभाग ३ व ४ ची पाण्याची समस्या लवकरच सुटणार : झलके
    Darsh of CPS, Katol road notches 95.8% in 10th board
    Darsh of CPS, Katol road notches 95.8% in 10th board
    नियम पाळा; लॉकडाऊनची वेळ येऊ देऊ नका !
    नियम पाळा; लॉकडाऊनची वेळ येऊ देऊ नका !
    Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series -Dr. Sadhana Shiledar
    Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series -Dr. Sadhana Shiledar
    दारू महत्त्वाची की जीम : अर्धनग्न मूकमोर्चाद्वारे वेधले लक्ष
    दारू महत्त्वाची की जीम : अर्धनग्न मूकमोर्चाद्वारे वेधले लक्ष
    CBSE 10th RESULTS: Ojas Khamele of Bhavan’s is Nagpur Topper
    CBSE 10th RESULTS: Ojas Khamele of Bhavan’s is Nagpur Topper
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यात वाढलेल्या रुग्णांचे ओझे शहरावर का?
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यात वाढलेल्या रुग्णांचे ओझे शहरावर का?
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0