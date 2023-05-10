Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia’s 300 Birth Anniversary celebrated

Nagpur: Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Sikh Welfare Forum (MJSRSWF) celebrated 300th Birth Anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia by launching a booklet for the community by the hands of Bhai Ranjeet Singh – ex Jathedar of Akal Takht. A bike rally was also organised and religious events were organised at Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Kamptee Road.

Paramjeet Singh Wade – president of MJSRSWF apprised the members about Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, one of the greatest Sikh warriors and a military leader of the 18th century. He was the founder of Ramgarhia Misl. Jassa Singh fought alongside his father Bhagvan Singh at age of 16 against Nadir Shah in 1739 where his father was killed. After his father’s death, Jassa Singh joined and became a member of the Dal Khalsa. Jassa Singh built Ramgarhia Bunga (a protective Watch Tower) after the desecration of Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple, Amritsar) by Ahmed Shah Abdali in 1762, all the Sikh Misls decided to build Bungas surrounding the Gurdwara to protect it from Mughals and Afghan invaders. Ramgharia Bunga was one of them.

Prominent present during book launch were Manohar Singh Nagi – IPP, Baljeet Singh Virdi – Secretary, Vice Presidents Jasbir Singh Virdi, Wazir Singh Saddal & Tejinder Singh Saggu, Jaswinder Singh Sondh – Treasurer, EC members Majorpal Singh, Amarjeet Singh Sonpal, Jagjeet Singh Dhillon, Satwant Singh Matharu and others.

