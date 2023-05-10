Farmers should increase the area under which Bhiwapuri Chilli is cultivated: Soumya Sharma

Nagpur: As Bhiwapuri chillies have been classified as an exemplary variety, ZP Chief Executive Officer Saumya Sharma has appealed to increase the area over which it is cultivated on a large scale for the next year by giving the seeds of Bhiwapuri chillies to selected farmers for village production. To increase the area, production and productivity of traditional Bhiwapuri chilli crop in Bhiwapur, Kuhi and Umred talukas, a joint review meeting of chilli farmers and officers of various systems was held in the Zilla Parishad under his chairmanship. She was talking at that time.

District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Ravindra Manohare, Atma Project Director, Dr. Nalini Bhoyer, Agriculture Development Officer Jayant Koutkar, College of Agriculture Agriculturist Dr. Vinod Khadse, Senior Research Scientist, Chilli and Vegetable Research Center, Akola, Dr. SM Ghavde, Assistant Professor, College of Agriculture Dr. RI Khobragade, Bhiwapur Chilli Growers Group President Dr Narayan Rao Lambat, FPC Ajay Gajbhiye, District Agriculture Officer PK Nagargoje, IIM Tanveer Mirza, Rural Livelihood Mission District Mission Manager Shekhar Gajbhiye, Taluka Agriculture Officer Rajesh Jaronde, Yogesh Raut, Sonali Gajbey, PS Agriculture Officer Nakade, Ravi Rathod, Varsha Gohankar, Dimple Varudkar of BTM, Madhuri Kanetkar Associate, Bijotsav, Chetan Ninave and others were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Since Bhiwapuri chillies have received the geographical classification, the Chief Executive Officer said that micro-planning should be done to increase the production of Bhiwapuri chillies in the field as well as this variety. She also directed the Department of Agriculture to prepare technical brochures and videotapes to increase the production of this crop by the University of Agriculture. She also said that by preparing a budget for the technical aspects of micro irrigation, mulching, fertigation schedule, fertiliser and kid disease management for increasing productivity, the daughter chain should be developed in cluster form from production to sale of Bhiwapuri chilli by using the components of various schemes through circulation.

District Rural Development System and MSRLM through women’s self-help groups, he directed to process Bhiwapuri chillies and develop packaging and branding for chilli powder, thatcha etc. processing industry. During the kharif season, the Agriculture Department has directed that village meetings and training should be organized for mass promotion and dissemination at the regional level to increase the area of Bhiwapuri chillies. The meeting was attended by the chilli farmers of the three talukas, district and taluka level officials of the Agriculture Department, Zilla Parishad and Atma System, as well as scientists of the University of Agriculture and representatives of private companies.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement