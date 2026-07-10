MahaRail to inaugurate 9 rail infrastructure projects across Maharashtra from Nagpur

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Nagpur: The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MahaRail) will dedicate nine major rail infrastructure projects across six districts of the State to the public on Sunday, July 12, marking a significant step towards improving road safety, easing traffic congestion and eliminating railway level crossings.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the newly constructed Deepti Signal Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Nagpur, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will formally inaugurate the project. Simultaneously, eight other projects located in Nagpur, Satara, Nashik, Sangli, Chandrapur and Amravati districts will be inaugurated through video conferencing.

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The programme will also be attended by Guardian Ministers of the respective districts, Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, senior Railway officials, Public Works Department officers, district administration officials and other dignitaries.

The projects comprise four Road Over Bridges (ROBs), four subways and one Road Under Bridge (RUB), representing a combined investment of approximately Rs 484 crore. Of these, seven projects have been executed under a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement between the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Maharashtra, while the two projects in Nagpur have been funded through the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

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The projects include ROBs at Deepti Signal (Nagpur), Kirloskarvadi (Sangli), Badnera (Amravati) and Morwa (Chandrapur), along with subways and RUBs at Kherwadi (Nashik), Masur (Satara), Bhilawadi (Sangli), Dongargaon (Nagpur) and Shanti Nagar (Nagpur).

According to MahaRail, the projects are expected to significantly improve traffic movement by replacing railway level crossings with grade-separated structures, thereby reducing travel time, minimising traffic congestion and enhancing road safety. The initiative also forms part of the State Government’s long-term vision of making Maharashtra a ‘Railway Gate-Free’ state.

MahaRail Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal said the projects reflect the corporation’s commitment to building safe, efficient and technology-driven transport infrastructure.

“The inauguration of these projects marks another important milestone in MahaRail’s efforts to modernise Maharashtra’s transport network. Every Road Over Bridge, Road Under Bridge and subway brings us closer to the goal of eliminating railway level crossings while ensuring safer and faster movement for both road users and railway operations,” he said.

Jaiswal added that the subways have been designed with advanced drainage systems and protective structures to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, ensuring uninterrupted movement even during heavy rainfall.

He also highlighted an innovative feature incorporated in MahaRail’s ROBs, a patented concrete crash barrier with an integrated utility cable duct, which allows electrical and communication cables to pass safely through dedicated conduits within the bridge structure. The design protects utility lines from external damage while improving maintenance and aesthetics.

MahaRail, a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Maharashtra, has been entrusted with executing Road Over Bridges, Road Under Bridges, Limited Height Subways and other rail-related infrastructure projects across the State. The corporation is spearheading efforts to eliminate level crossings and create a safer, faster and more efficient transport network for Maharashtra.

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