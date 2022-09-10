‘Mahabharata’ series in the works at Disney+Hotstar

Advertisement

A new series adaptation of the epic Mahabharata is in development at Disney + Hotstar, the streaming platform revealed on Friday.

The project was announced by Gaurav Banerjee, head — content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, during a session at the D23 expo in Anaheim, USA.

The show is based on one of the greatest epics of India, Mahabharata, and speaks of the ultimate conflict between ‘dharma and adharma’.

“There are over a billion people who know the story in some form, or the other. Most of them in my country have heard them as children from their grandparents, there are billions more who remain unaware of what they have been missing. It would indeed be a privilege to be able to bring this incredible story to a wider global audience next year,” Banerjee said at the international content and operations session at the Disney fan event.

The show will be produced by Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment. In a statement issued to the media, Mantena said he is delighted to have this opportunity to bring Mahabharata on Disney + Hotstar.

“It is said that every known emotional conflict experienced by mankind finds form in Mahabharat through its complex characters and storylines. We at Mythoverse are absolutely delighted to have this opportunity provided by Disney+ Hotstar to bring out a rendition of this great Indian epic Mahabharata and to announce this news on a prestigious global platform at the D23 Expo,” the producer said .

