36 workers of Uddhav’s Shiv Sena join BJP in Bawankule’s presence in Nagpur

Nagpur: Rajesh Wankhede, Amravati district chief of Shiv Sena group led by Uddhav Thackeray, and 35 other party workers joined BJP in the presence of BJP’s State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nagpur the other day.

The development is seen as a major setback for Shiv Sena in Amravati where the party had a big presence till former MP Anand Adsul was defeated by Navneet Rana in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The programme held at BJP’s office at Dhantoli was attended by party’s Vice-President Sanjay Bhende and former Guardian Minister of Amravati Pravin Pote Patil.

On the occasion, Wankhede said that he is starting new political innings from today in the BJP, which is closely aligned with the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray who is like a god for all of us. He can never forget the love showered on us by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Bawankule. We will also contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of building a new India, he said after his induction.

