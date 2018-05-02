Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 19th, 2021
    Maha vaccinates 1.27 lakh people in a day

    Maharashtra vaccinated 1,27,079 people in the last 24 hours against the COVID-19 in 1,515 sessions, informed the Maharashtra Health Department on Monday.With this, the total number of people vaccinated in the state touched 1,22,83,050.

    As per state government data, these include 10,67,486 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 5,42,627 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 11,13,691 FLWs (1st dose), 3,67,965 FLWs (2nd dose), 87,86,940 first dose beneficiaries and 4,04,341 second dose beneficiaries of more than 45 years old.

    To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from April 14.


