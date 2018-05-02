Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 19th, 2021
    Delhi Lockdown From 10 PM Today Till 5 Am Next Monday, Says Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced lockdown in the capital for a week as the city witnesses a massive surge in Covid-19 crisis and the health system might crumble in the coming days.

    Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the essential services, food services, medical services will continue. “Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it.

    A detailed order will be issued shortly,” he said.


