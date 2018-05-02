Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, May 13th, 2020

    Maha: Tobacco worth lakhs seized in Nagpur; one held

    Nagpur: One person was arrested and scented tobacco worth Rs 3.23 lakh was seized at Umred town in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

    Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch of Nagpur rural police raided the house of Santosh Giradkar at Budhwaripeth, on Tuesday night, an official said.

    Scented tobacco worth Rs 3.23 lakh and a packaging equipment were seized from the premises, he said, adding that Giradkar was arrested for possession and packaging of the banned product.

    An offence under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Umred police station, the official said.


