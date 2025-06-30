Maha price hike triggers liquor smuggling from MP, 1 held with Rs 7 lakh haul in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The recent liquor price hike in Maharashtra has triggered a surge in smuggling from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, where alcohol remains considerably cheaper. Capitalising on this price disparity, Maharashtra-based smugglers have become increasingly active, flooding cities like Nagpur with illicit liquor.

In a major crackdown, Crime Branch Unit 2 of Nagpur Police intercepted a consignment of premium liquor worth nearly Rs 7 lakh, smuggled from Madhya Pradesh. The police arrested Sahil Bhalchandra Turkar (44), a resident of Babadeep Singh Nagar, who was caught transporting the liquor in a Skoda car (MH-31/CM-2634) intended for distribution in Jaripatka and other areas of North Nagpur.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near LIC Chowk, Sadar, and seized eight bottles of Black Dog, ten bottles of Signature, and twenty-two bottles of Blenders Pride, all 750ml each. The team also confiscated the vehicle and three mobile phones, taking the total seizure to Rs 6.91 lakh.

Turkar, who failed to produce any valid permit, revealed during interrogation that he sourced the liquor from a supplier identified as Pandit from Gopalganj, Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act at Sadar Police Station. Efforts are on to trace Pandit and dismantle the wider smuggling network.

Police sources revealed that notorious liquor smugglers, including Chelani and his associates, are actively exploiting the price gap to fuel the illegal trade, making Nagpur a hotspot for liquor smuggling.

Under the guidance of DCP Detection Rahul Maknikar, ACP Dr Abhijit Patil, the action was taken by Police Inspector Mahesh Sagade with the team including API Gajanan Chambhare and head constables Rajesh Tiwari, Sandeep Changole, Dinesh Dawre, and Mahendra Sadmake.