Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 14th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maha orders crackdown on mask-sanitiser irregularities

    Maharashtra police have been ordered to crack down on black marketing of masks and manufacture of fake sanitisers in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in Mumbai on Saturday.

    Deshmukh informed that action will be taken under the Information Technology Act against those who spread fake news or misinformation.

    He made the remarks after meeting senior police officials at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

    “Lot of suggestions have been made by the Health and Food and Civil Supplies departments in view of the coronavirus cases. A meeting of senior home department officials was held today. We have instructed the police to take action against those into black marketing of masks and production of duplicate sanitisers,” he told reporters.

    Deshmukh said jail authorities have been told to set up isolation wards in case any inmate is suspected to be infected by coronavirus

    Happening Nagpur
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Maharashtra News
    जिल्हाधिकारी ठाकरेंनी केले लोकार्पण : प्रकोप टाळण्यासाठी उपाययोजनांचीही माहिती
    जिल्हाधिकारी ठाकरेंनी केले लोकार्पण : प्रकोप टाळण्यासाठी उपाययोजनांचीही माहिती
    राज्यातील सर्व शाळा-महाविद्यालयांना उद्यापासून सुट्टी! दहावी-बारावीच्या परीक्षा वेळापत्रकानुसार
    राज्यातील सर्व शाळा-महाविद्यालयांना उद्यापासून सुट्टी! दहावी-बारावीच्या परीक्षा वेळापत्रकानुसार
    Hindi News
    सुधारित मानसिक रोगी और उनके देखभालकर्ताओं दिया हस्तशिल्प प्रशिक्षण एनजीओ की पहल
    सुधारित मानसिक रोगी और उनके देखभालकर्ताओं दिया हस्तशिल्प प्रशिक्षण एनजीओ की पहल
    दिशा एक्ट’ लागू करने की तैयारी, विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाया :अनिल देशमुख
    दिशा एक्ट’ लागू करने की तैयारी, विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाया :अनिल देशमुख
    Trending News
    Coronavirus: 1 more tests positive in Nagpur
    Coronavirus: 1 more tests positive in Nagpur
    3 of 5 suspected patients who fled hospital back
    3 of 5 suspected patients who fled hospital back
    Featured News
    Maharashtra govt shuts schools and colleges till 31 march after Coronavirus cases surge to 19
    Maharashtra govt shuts schools and colleges till 31 march after Coronavirus cases surge to 19
    `Notification” on closure for coronavirus is fake: Maha govt
    `Notification” on closure for coronavirus is fake: Maha govt
    Trending In Nagpur
    Maharashtra govt shuts schools and colleges till 31 march after Coronavirus cases surge to 19
    Maharashtra govt shuts schools and colleges till 31 march after Coronavirus cases surge to 19
    जिल्हाधिकारी ठाकरेंनी केले लोकार्पण : प्रकोप टाळण्यासाठी उपाययोजनांचीही माहिती
    जिल्हाधिकारी ठाकरेंनी केले लोकार्पण : प्रकोप टाळण्यासाठी उपाययोजनांचीही माहिती
    पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त कविवर्य सुरेश भट यांना मनपातर्फे अभिवादन
    पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त कविवर्य सुरेश भट यांना मनपातर्फे अभिवादन
    संशयित रुग्णांचे घरीच विलगीकरण – रवींद्र ठाकरे
    संशयित रुग्णांचे घरीच विलगीकरण – रवींद्र ठाकरे
    Coronavirus: 1 more tests positive in Nagpur
    Coronavirus: 1 more tests positive in Nagpur
    3 of 5 suspected patients who fled hospital back
    3 of 5 suspected patients who fled hospital back
    दिशा एक्ट’ लागू करने की तैयारी, विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाया :अनिल देशमुख
    दिशा एक्ट’ लागू करने की तैयारी, विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाया :अनिल देशमुख
    Youth stabbed to death in Hudkeshwar, 2 booked
    Youth stabbed to death in Hudkeshwar, 2 booked
    नहीं घटेंगे डीजल-पेट्रोल के दाम, सरकार ने तीन रुपये प्रति लीटर एक्साइज ड्यूटी बढ़ाई
    नहीं घटेंगे डीजल-पेट्रोल के दाम, सरकार ने तीन रुपये प्रति लीटर एक्साइज ड्यूटी बढ़ाई
    Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
    Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145