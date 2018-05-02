Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    5 suspected Conavirus patients who fled Nagpur hospital tested negative

    Nagpur : Five people who were suspected to have coronavirus and had escaped from Mayo Hospital on Friday have returned and been tested negative, said Dr Ajay Keoliya, Dean, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, on Saturday.

    Earlier in the day, Ravindra H Thakare, Nagpur Collector & District Magistrate told the reporters: “Three of the five suspected coronavirus patients who had escaped from Mayo Hospital, have returned.”

    The Dean said in the evening that the other two have also returned.

    On Friday, five suspected coronavirus patients had escaped from the isolation wards of Mayo Hospital. One of them had tested negative for COVID-19 while the results of the rest were awaited.

