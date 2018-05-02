Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jan 30th, 2020

    Maha Metro Moves on Train Wrapping to Bolster its Non-Fare Box Revenue With the Agreement With Bank of Maharashtra

    NAGPUR,: Even as services of Maha Metro Aqua Line have been started, Maha Metro has achieved yet another milestone. Maha Metro has earned Train Wrapping Advertisement Rights of Bank of Maharashtra. The entire train has been wrapped displaying content issued by the Bank.

    Train wrapping a global innovation for earning recurring and sustainable non fare box revenue: Maha Metro at even this early stage, stands to gain ₹ 1 lac per month from Bank of Maharashtra through this arrangement. The agreement is valid for a period of 12 months. One train – of three coaches is wrapped with advertisement material, which showcases different activities of Bank of Maharashtra. The train wrapping expenses amounting to ₹ 4.95 lac have also been borne by Bank of Maharashtra.

    This is a major initiative on part of Maha Metro in the field of Non-Fare Revenue Box Concept. It is important to note that Nagpur Metro has an ambitious target to get more than 50% of its total revenues from non- fair box. The Bank of Maharashtra agreement, valid for a year is just beginning of the journey and is initially valid for a period of one year. One train – of three coaches is wrapped under the agreement with advertisement material, which showcases different activities of Bank of Maharashtra.

    This apart, Maha Metro has also started its earning on the Property Development (PD) front with various firms and institutions getting spaces for commercial operations at Institute of Engineers Metro, Lokmanya Nagar, Jai Prakash Nagar, Khapri, Airport and Jai Prakash Nagar Metro Stations.

    It is worth mentioning that Maha Metro has always focussed on Non-Fare Box Revenue through Stamp Duty, TOD Policy, PD and Station Semi-Naming Rights. In fact, even before the project was inaugurated and commercial operations were launched on 7th March 2019, Maha Metro had earned ₹ 150 crore. Thus considering the future need for generating revenue from other sources, Maha Metro has already not just planned but has also started executing plans as per the requirement.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    Nagpur Crime News
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Maharashtra News
    माँ जगदंबा सेवा समिती व्दारे हळदी-कुंकू कार्यक्रम संपन्न
    माँ जगदंबा सेवा समिती व्दारे हळदी-कुंकू कार्यक्रम संपन्न
    ‘‘एकत्रीत राहुन आपली स्‍वतंत्रता अबाधित ठेवा’’-प्राचार्या, श्रीमती पोर्णिमा मेश्राम
    ‘‘एकत्रीत राहुन आपली स्‍वतंत्रता अबाधित ठेवा’’-प्राचार्या, श्रीमती पोर्णिमा मेश्राम
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः भाई के कत्ल में भाई गिरफ्तार
    गोंदियाः भाई के कत्ल में भाई गिरफ्तार
    समाज के सर्वांगीण विकास में प्रत्येक घटक का योगदान आवश्यक – अरविंद कुकड़े
    समाज के सर्वांगीण विकास में प्रत्येक घटक का योगदान आवश्यक – अरविंद कुकड़े
    Trending News
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Budget: Opposition parties to meet on Feb 1
    Budget: Opposition parties to meet on Feb 1
    Featured News
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Trending In Nagpur
    Maha Metro Moves on Train Wrapping to Bolster its Non-Fare Box Revenue With the Agreement With Bank of Maharashtra
    Maha Metro Moves on Train Wrapping to Bolster its Non-Fare Box Revenue With the Agreement With Bank of Maharashtra
    ‘‘एकत्रीत राहुन आपली स्‍वतंत्रता अबाधित ठेवा’’-प्राचार्या, श्रीमती पोर्णिमा मेश्राम
    ‘‘एकत्रीत राहुन आपली स्‍वतंत्रता अबाधित ठेवा’’-प्राचार्या, श्रीमती पोर्णिमा मेश्राम
    समाज के सर्वांगीण विकास में प्रत्येक घटक का योगदान आवश्यक – अरविंद कुकड़े
    समाज के सर्वांगीण विकास में प्रत्येक घटक का योगदान आवश्यक – अरविंद कुकड़े
    महापौर हमला: अब तक कुल 11.5 लाख सेलफोन की गई स्कैनिंग
    महापौर हमला: अब तक कुल 11.5 लाख सेलफोन की गई स्कैनिंग
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    ४५० मनपा कर्मी VRS लेने को तैयार
    ४५० मनपा कर्मी VRS लेने को तैयार
    MSEDCL neglecting guidelines of underground cable system: CAG
    MSEDCL neglecting guidelines of underground cable system: CAG
    Mundhe receives 49 plaints on first day of ‘Janata Darbar’
    Mundhe receives 49 plaints on first day of ‘Janata Darbar’
    अगले 3 दिन बैंक रहेंगे बंद, कुछ घंटों में निपटा लें अपना जरूरी काम
    अगले 3 दिन बैंक रहेंगे बंद, कुछ घंटों में निपटा लें अपना जरूरी काम
    हर्षोलास से मनाया गया बाबा ताजुद्दीन का जन्मदिन
    हर्षोलास से मनाया गया बाबा ताजुद्दीन का जन्मदिन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145