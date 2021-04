Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to address the state at 8 pm to 8.30 pm tonight.

He is likely to make an announcement on lockdown in view of unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

The strict restrictions are likely to be imposed for 15 days from tomorrow night till April 30.

Maharashtra reported 258 Covid-19 deaths and 51,751 fresh cases on Monday. At present, the case fatality in the state stands at 1.68%.