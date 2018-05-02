Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Mar 19th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maha: Locals, buses to run with 50% capacity

    The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to keep government offices functional with 50 per cent attendance and reduce passenger load on public transport services, including suburban trains, by 50 per cent as part of efforts to enforce social distancing and contain spread of the coronavirus.

    After chairing a review meeting here in the evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said half of the staff in government offices will work in rotation and come to work on alternate days.

    “To tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the need of the hour is to control crowding,” he told reporters.

    Suburban trains, the Mumbai’s lifeline, state-run buses and private ones will run only with 50 per cent of their seating capacity, Thackeray said.

    In buses operated by Mumbai’s civic transport undertaking BEST, commuters will not be allowed to stand while instructions will be given to them to sit at a distance from each other, Thackeray said.

    In another step to avoid crowding and mingling of large numbers of people, the chief minister said timings of shops will be decided in such a way that they remain open by turn from morning to evening.

    Timings of markets during which they will be allowed to remain open will also be decided, he said.

    Thackeray gave instructions to officials to ensure necessary medical equipment are available in clinics, medical colleges and health centres.

    Adequate isolation and quarantinewards have been kept ready to deal with the coronavirus situation, the CM said.

    Safety of medical staff treating patients is being taken care of, he said, adding citizens who are in home quarantine should not venture out.

    “The government is keeping a watch on these persons and if people with the home quarantined stamp are found in public, they will be forciblyadmitted to hospital,” Thackeray warned.

    The chief minister appealed to people not to hoard essential commodities in the prevailing situation.

    Maharashtra currently has 43 coronavirus positive cases, the highest for any state.

    Happening Nagpur
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Nagpur Crime News
    Case filed for fake Whatsapp message on Covid-19 patient
    Case filed for fake Whatsapp message on Covid-19 patient
    Man assaults brother with iron rod in Kotwali
    Man assaults brother with iron rod in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    पडसाड ग्रा प च्या महिला सरपंच विरोधात अविश्वास प्रस्ताव मंजूर
    पडसाड ग्रा प च्या महिला सरपंच विरोधात अविश्वास प्रस्ताव मंजूर
    विष्णु लक्ष्मी नगर कन्हान येथे स्वच्छता अभियान संपन्न
    विष्णु लक्ष्मी नगर कन्हान येथे स्वच्छता अभियान संपन्न
    Hindi News
    जिला न्यायालय इमारत के सभी बार रूम में रखा सेनिटायजर
    जिला न्यायालय इमारत के सभी बार रूम में रखा सेनिटायजर
    बूटीबोरी के पास पटरी से उतरी ट्रेन
    बूटीबोरी के पास पटरी से उतरी ट्रेन
    Trending News
    No petrol pump will be closed in Nagpur, do not believe in rumors
    No petrol pump will be closed in Nagpur, do not believe in rumors
    Restaurants, liquor shops, paan thelas to be closed in Nagpur
    Restaurants, liquor shops, paan thelas to be closed in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to make aware citizens about Covid-19
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to make aware citizens about Covid-19
    Massive fire at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul; fire tenders on the spot
    Massive fire at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul; fire tenders on the spot
    Trending In Nagpur
    जिला न्यायालय इमारत के सभी बार रूम में रखा सेनिटायजर
    जिला न्यायालय इमारत के सभी बार रूम में रखा सेनिटायजर
    बूटीबोरी के पास पटरी से उतरी ट्रेन
    बूटीबोरी के पास पटरी से उतरी ट्रेन
    Coronavirus: JEE Main Postponed, New exam dates will be announced
    Coronavirus: JEE Main Postponed, New exam dates will be announced
    Coronavirus: CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams till March 31
    Coronavirus: CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams till March 31
    नागपुर : कोई पेट्रोल पंप बंद नहीं होगा, अफवाहों पर विश्वास न करें
    नागपुर : कोई पेट्रोल पंप बंद नहीं होगा, अफवाहों पर विश्वास न करें
    No petrol pump will be closed in Nagpur, do not believe in rumors
    No petrol pump will be closed in Nagpur, do not believe in rumors
    जलप्रदाय विभागाच्या अधीक्षक अभियंत्यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस बजावा
    जलप्रदाय विभागाच्या अधीक्षक अभियंत्यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस बजावा
    लग्न समारंभ शक्यतो टाळावे : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांचे आवाहन
    लग्न समारंभ शक्यतो टाळावे : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांचे आवाहन
    आसीनगर झोनचे उपअभियंता पझारे निलंबित
    आसीनगर झोनचे उपअभियंता पझारे निलंबित
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to make aware citizens about Covid-19
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to make aware citizens about Covid-19
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145