    Published On : Thu, Mar 19th, 2020
    CAMIT’s advisory to traders to contain spreading of nCovid-19 virus in State

    Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) taking stock of various precautionary measures to practice social distancing so as to contain spreading of nCovid19 virus. The latest directions to close bars, restaurants, beer shops, wine shops, clubs, pan kisoks, permit rooms, Indian-made liquor shops and shops & establishments in malls except grocery, milk, vegetable & chemist shops till 31/03/2020 government is taking pre-emptory steps targeted for social distancing.

    Agrawal welcoming the decisions said that traders are real contributors for nation building and expressed his confidence that in this time of national emergency business community will cooperate with administration in containing the spread of virus. He requested trading community of State to take utmost care in maintaining hygiene in their respective shops so as to save themselves, their staff & customers from accidental contact with virus.

    He further advised them to keep sanitizer at the entry point of their shops for self-use and by staff & customers to first clean their hands before entering the shop. Traders are also advised to clean the floor & counter with disinfectants at regular intervals throughout the day. Agrawal advised big showroom owners to use temperature measuring gun to screen their staff & customers at entry point to help the administration in their efforts to contain the spreading of novel Corona Virus.

    Union & State governments and City Administration is monitoring the situation and taking requisite decision in the safety citizens and requested traders to be ready for harder decision in future if situation warrants and assured full support of traders in arresting the spreading of Corona Virus in India and State.

