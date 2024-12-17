Maha Legislature to launch Vidhi Mandal TV on lines of Sansad TV: Narvekar

“Vidhan Bhavan will double as a Constitution Institute when the House is not in session,” declares the Speaker

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Maharashtra Legislature is set to unveil its exclusive television channel, Vidhi Mandal TV, on the lines of Sansad TV, to live broadcast the proceedings of the Assembly and Council. This initiative, aimed at fostering transparency and citizen engagement, represents a significant step toward modernizing legislative practices.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, speaking to a local daily, outlined the ambitious plans for the channel and other modernization efforts, emphasizing the importance of equal representation, technological upgrades, and infrastructure development.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Tuesday 17 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,900/- Gold 22 KT 71,500/- Silver / Kg 89,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Balancing majority and minority voices

Addressing the composition of the Assembly, where the ruling Mahayuti alliance holds a commanding majority with over 230 members against the opposition’s 46, Narvekar stressed the need for balance. “My primary responsibility is to ensure that every member, regardless of their political strength, has an equal platform to voice their concerns,” he said. “The opposition’s voice must not be overshadowed, and new members in the ruling alliance should also get opportunities to contribute to debates. A thriving democracy depends on this equilibrium.”

Combating disruptions

Narvekar also addressed the recurring issue of disruptions that often derail legislative sessions. “Disruptions waste valuable time and diminish the dignity of our parliamentary democracy. Maintaining decorum is non-negotiable, and I’ve conveyed this to all members. Strict action will be taken against unruly behaviour,” he warned. His vision is to foster a culture where meaningful debates take precedence over theatrics, ensuring citizens benefit from constructive discussions.

Digitizing Legislative records

A key pillar of Narvekar’s modernization agenda is digitization. Within a month, records of the Maharashtra Legislature dating back to 1937 will be made available online. This includes speeches, debates, bills, and amendments. “We are progressing towards a paperless assembly,” he shared. Legislators will be equipped with digital tools to access information directly at their desks, reducing reliance on physical libraries and aligning with global standards of legislative efficiency.

Development of Nagpur’s Vidhan Bhavan

Discussing infrastructure needs, Narvekar highlighted the pressing requirement for expansion at Nagpur’s Vidhan Bhavan. Unlike Mumbai, it lacks a Central Hall for joint sessions, particularly during the Governor’s address. “We plan to acquire land from the Government Press to construct a new building with a Central Hall. Additionally, an abandoned building near Vidhan Bhavan is being considered for an administrative complex to house Mantralaya offices,” he revealed. These developments aim to enhance the functionality and capacity of the legislature.

Vidhi Mandal TV: Bringing democracy closer

Narvekar announced that Vidhi Mandal TV, inspired by Sansad TV, will provide live coverage of legislative proceedings. “Transparency is the cornerstone of democracy. The channel will enable citizens to witness the workings of their representatives firsthand,” he explained. The project, currently in consultation with Sansad TV experts, is expected to launch within a year.

Constitution Institute for Legislative training

To familiarize new members with legislative processes, the Speaker proposed the establishment of a Constitution Institute within Vidhan Bhavan. This initiative will focus on equipping legislators with a comprehensive understanding of parliamentary procedures, further enhancing their efficacy.

Narvekar also reflected on his role during the Mahayuti government’s recent challenges, particularly the disputes stemming from splits within the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). His effective handling of legislative complexities, including marathon 16-hour sessions and courtroom arguments, earned praise from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and reinforced his leadership credentials.

The launch of Vidhi Mandal TV and other reforms signify a forward-looking vision for the Maharashtra Legislature, aligning it with modern democratic practices and enhancing its accessibility to the people.