“Lavish Living: Lawmakers and Staff Opt for Luxury Hotels Over Amdar Niwas”

Nagpur – The Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature commenced in Nagpur on Monday. Traditionally, accommodations for all legislators are arranged at the expansive and well-equipped Amdar Niwas. However, a majority of legislators are now opting to stay at luxury hotels in the city instead. Surprisingly, not only the legislators but also their personal assistants, staff, and even some party workers are reportedly staying in these upscale hotels.

The Amdar Niwas, a grand and spacious building, was initially designed to provide a convenient space for legislators to meet constituents and address their concerns. However, the culture has shifted over time, and the building is now primarily occupied by the legislators’ relatives and party workers. This raises a key question: Will common citizens now be expected to take their grievances to these star-rated hotels?

Government Funds Footing the Hotel Bills

Reports indicate that the expenses for accommodations, meals, and related costs of legislators, their staff, and party workers staying in luxury hotels are being covered by public funds. Despite the availability of the Amdar Niwas, this additional financial burden falls on the government treasury, sparking widespread criticism.

Crores Spent on Renovating Amdar Niwas Go to Waste

Ahead of the Winter Session, the Amdar Niwas undergoes extensive beautification, costing crores of rupees. This includes repainting the building, decorating the dining halls, and purchasing new furniture, curtains, and bedding for every room. However, despite these upgrades, legislators continue to prefer hotels or government guest houses over the newly renovated quarters.

This discrepancy has led many to question the rationale behind such lavish spending. Critics argue that if legislators have no intention of staying at the Amdar Niwas, why are taxpayers’ funds being used for unnecessary renovations?

The situation highlights a larger debate about financial accountability and the priorities of lawmakers during a time when public resources could be better utilized for addressing citizen needs.