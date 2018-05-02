Maha improves Covid tally with 8,700 cases

After reporting over 11,000 cases for two days, Maharashtra on Monday logged a significant slump in Covid-19 cases with 8,744 infections.

Maharashtra on Sunday had added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health department said.

On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.

Maharashtra Health Minister on Monday called the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state alarming even as he mentioned that the state may be looking at a partial lockdown if things get worse.